Demi Lovato claims she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer

Ahead of the YouTube premiere of Demi Lovato‘s new documentary Dancing with the Devil, more harrowing details of the singer’s life have emerged, including claims she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer.

Page Six reports that, in the documentary, which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival Tuesday, the 28-year-old pop star recalled waking up from her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 and being asked by medical staff if she had consensual sex. At the time, she said “yes” but quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“It wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision,'” she said. “That kind of trauma doesn’t go away overnight.”

Demi shared that later she relapsed and in an attempt to take “the power back,” she called up the dealer.

“I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me,” she explained. “I wanted it now to be my choice, and he also had something that I wanted, which were drugs. I ended up getting high.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer admitted that she was “mortified” by that decision.

Also in the documentary, Demi reveals an ex-boyfriend took her virginity at age 15 by raping her. Even though she told someone about the assault, her alleged rapist never faced any consequences for it.

Catch the full story of Demi’s life and career when Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube March 23.

By Danielle Long

