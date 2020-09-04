Demi Lovato confirms collaboration with Marshmello: "My favorite teaser ever"

After many, many teases on social media, we’ve now got confirmation that Marshmello and Demi Lovato do, indeed, have a collaboration coming out.

Demi posted a video showing the helmet-wearing producer scrolling through his timeline, which is full of fans threatening to toast him, roast him or turn him into s’mores if he doesn’t release their song. One of the funniest shows a marshmallow burned to a crisp at the end of a stick, with the caption, “This is going to be you if Demi’s collab isn’t released soon.”

As can be seen in the video, one fan complained that Mello’s been teasing fans for “THREE YEARS” that he’s working with Demi. Last month, he apparently made his Instagram caption, “hello? demi?” but then didn’t follow up.

Captioning the video, Demi wrote, “It’s OK Not To Be OK @marshmellomusic (My favorite teaser ever).”

It’s still not clear when the song is coming out or whether it’s actually titled “It’s OK Not to Be OK.”

Marshmello currently has hits with late rapper Juice WRLD and Halsey: “Come & Go” and “Be Kind,” respectively. Demi, meanwhile, collaborated with Sam Smith on the single “I’m Ready” and few months back, and more recently jumped on a remix of JoJo‘s song “Lonely Hearts.”





By Andrea Dresdale

