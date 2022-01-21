Demi Lovato holds a “funeral” for their pop music

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Demi Lovato is ready to embrace a brand new era in their life and career. The “Confident” singer hinted to fans on Thursday that they might be walking away from pop music.

Sharing a group photo of them sitting with producer Scooter Braun as well as other members of their Island Records label, Demi captioned it, “A funeral for my pop music.”

Everyone in the photo is dressed in black and Demi, who sits in the center of the room, is pictured flashing the double bird.

The Grammy nominee later took to their Instagram Story to tease what they have up their sleeve, which includes a member of their team declaring, “You put out whatever music you want, whenever you want to… break the rules!”

The next story gives fans a sneak peek of the music Demi has on the way, with music producer Oak Felder playing a snippet of an upcoming song that adopts an edgy, punk-like sound. The snippet also includes the twisted lyrics, “You’re pushing me to the edge/ Prod me, lie to me, ungodly heaven sent” before Demi creepily says, “Get your tickets to the freak show, baby/ Step right up, watch the freak go crazy.”

It is unknown when exactly Demi plans to unleash their new music. This new tease comes shortly after the singer scrubbed their Instagram account and debuted a new look that includes a buzz cut, industrial piercing along the top of their ear and a large spider tattoo.

This new era follows Demi’s emotionally vulnerable Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over album, which they dropped in April.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.