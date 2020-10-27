Demi Lovato hosting the E! People's Choice Awards

NBCUniversal

Demi Lovato is set to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The singer, who’s won five People’s Choice Awards and been nominated for 12, will emcee the ceremony live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

E! and Demi broke the news in a Twitter exchange Tuesday, with E! writing, “We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?”

Demi responded, “idk… maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!?”

“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards,” Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, says in a statement. “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”

This year’s music nominees include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay, The Weeknd, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and many more.

Jennifer Lopez will receive The People’s Icon award and Tyler Perry will receive The People’s Champion of 2020 award at the ceremony.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.