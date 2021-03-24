Demi Lovato joining reunited 'Glee' cast for Naya Rivera tribute at GLAAD Media Awards

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is joining a reunited Glee cast for a special tribute to the late Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox musical series, at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards next month.

The tribute will honor the 10-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out as lesbian on the show, as well as highlight the character’s impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.

Demi, who played Santana’s girlfriend on the fifth season of Glee, will introduce the special tribute featuring cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

The GLAAD Media Awards virtual ceremony will exclusively premiere on GLAAD’s YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET. It will then stream on Hulu starting at 10 p.m.

Naya died in a drowning accident last July at age 33.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.