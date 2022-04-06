Demi Lovato launches new “Choose Love” campaign to support Ukraine

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato unveiled their new arm tattoo last week in honor of the charity “Choose Love,” which assists refugees worldwide.

The “Confident” singer revealed that the new ink was done by Ukrainian tattoo artist Gusak. “It was such an honor learning about your home country,” the singer remarked.

Demi has since partnered with Choose Love in a charitable outreach to assist the more than 10 million Ukrainians who fled their home because of the Russian invasion, which began February 24. Fans can enter on Propeller to hang with Demi in the recording studio and be among the first to hear their new music.

“Propeller will fly the winner to Los Angeles for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, put them up in a 4-star hotel, give them rideshare credit to get around, and more. Every dollar counts and donations will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $50,000,” according to a contest announcement.

To enter, donate to Propeller.la/demi-choose-love by April 13.

Demi said in a statement they wanted to support Choose Love because they are “inspired” by their work to “support displaced people around the world including those fleeing Ukraine.”

This isn’t the first time Demi has teamed with Propeller. The “Cool for the Summer” singer previously launched a campaign in support of Pride, with funds benefiting the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project and The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.