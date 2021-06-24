Demi Lovato, Lizzo to headline 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato and Lizzo are among the headliners for the 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which will take place October 8-17 of this year. The 2020 edition of the annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Demi has performed on numerous TV shows, this is the first major live performance they’ve announced since the release of their album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over. It’s also the first headlining show they’ve announced since they came out as non-binary.

As for Lizzo, she’s already booked appearances at the Bonnaroo, Firefly and Outside Lands festivals, starting in September.

Other artists on the 2021 lineup include Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Melissa Etheridge, Ludacris, Norah Jones and numerous veteran rock, jazz and blues artists.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NOJazzFest.com.

