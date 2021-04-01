Demi Lovato offers exclusive performance of "ICU," sneak peek of docuseries finale tonight

Demi Lovato will treat fans to some new visual content tonight.

As previously reported, starting at 11:45pm ET, Demi will appear on the YouTube series RELEASED to world-premiere the video for “Dancing with the Devil,” the de facto title track of her new album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over.

The clip, which Demi co-directed, recreates her 2018 near-fatal overdose, right down to the makeup, hair and clothes she was wearing that night.



But in addition, Demi will share an exclusive performance of another one of her new songs, “ICU,” and offer a sneak peek of the April 6 finale of her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

You can watch tonight on Demi’s official YouTube channel. The new album, featuring Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and Sam Fischer, arrives at midnight tonight.

