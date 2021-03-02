Demi Lovato opens up about recent weight loss: "This is a different experience"

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is done with diet culture and says she loves her body no matter its size. The “I Love Me” singer revealed on Monday that she had lost a few pounds, which she says was not intentional.

Taking to her Instagram, the 28-year-old artist shared a video of her standing before a mirror and showing off how loose her jeans are.

“Accidentally lost weight,” wrote Demi. “I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture… and I’ve actually lost weight.”

The Grammy nominee added, “This is a different experience, but I feel full – not of food – but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

She signed off by wishing her fans “peace, serenity, joy, and love.”

Demi also had a message for herself, which she shared in a quote via her Instagram stories about wanting to befriend her body. She added, “Thank you body for your patience and faith in me.”

This isn’t the first time the singer documented her journey of self-acceptance. After coming clean about her years-long battle with eating disorders and self-esteem issues, Demi proudly showed off her stretch marks in a December snap.

Writing that she initially believed “recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real” and that relapses were common, the “Anyone” singer celebrated her improved mental state and recovery process.

“I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them,” she wrote at the time. “My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.