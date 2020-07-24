Demi Lovato posts message of gratitude on two-year anniversary of her "miracle day"

Demi Lovato is feeling grateful on the two-year anniversary of what she calls her “miracle day” — the day she survived a near fatal overdose.

In an Instagram post Friday, the newly engaged Demi shared a video of herself looking peaceful with her eyes closed and a message that begins, “Today is my miracle day. I’m blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s [sic] at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”

She continues, “Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible.”

Demi says it’s not just due to the fact that she fell in love, it’s also because she’s worked hard on herself these past two years and found strength in her relationship with God.

“Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word ‘me’ to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself,” she writes. “You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first.”

She concludes her message by thanking her family, friends and fans for their support.

On Thursday, Demi announced her engagement to Max Ehrich. They were first romantically linked in March.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.