Demi Lovato readying new “Cool for the Summer” remix

Demi Lovato may be getting ready to say goodbye to their pop music, but there is one exception — “Cool for the Summer,” which has a brand-new remix on the horizon.

The Grammy nominee casually told fans about the unexpected revival on Wednesday by simply dropping a link so fans can pre-save the upcoming song, which has since been renamed “Cool for the Summer (Sped Up Remix),” though a release date has yet to be announced.

Demi released “Cool for the Summer” in 2015 and the track has since gained new life on TikTok — most recently being mashed together with Ginuwine‘s “Pony.”

The news comes as Demi revealed a brand-new tattoo on their arm on Wednesday, which reads, “Choose Love.”

“Choose Love – always,” the singer explained. “I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine.”

The tattoo was done by Ukranian tattoo artist Gusak, with the singer remarking, “It was such an honor learning about your home country.”

Demi also announced they are partnering with Choose Love to help Ukrainians displaced from their home by the Russian invasion, writing, “Take action with @chooselove and enter for a chance to win time with me in the studio to hear new music.” Fans can enter now on Propeller.

