Demi Lovato releases pro-abortion rights track, “Swine”

Demi Lovato has released a fiery new song called “Swine,” inspired by the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion,” Demi wrote on Instagram Thursday, June 22. “Although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice.”

“I created ‘Swine’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy,” she continued. “I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

The rock-tinged song arrives with a politically charged music video that features Demi defiantly facing a jury of men at a witch trial.

For one year, the profits from “Swine” will be donated to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation, which will then be directed to three nonprofit organizations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C and The National Network of Abortion Funds.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

