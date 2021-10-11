Demi Lovato releases song in honor of late friend, with proceeds going to charity

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Demi Lovato released a new song over the weekend that pays tribute to one of their dear friends, and also supports a good cause.

The track is called “Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)” and it was written for Tommy Trussell, who lost his battle with addiction in 2019. “Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man,” Demi wrote on Instagram.

“I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful…I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to @voicesriseup,” they continued.

@VoicesRiseUp is The Voices Project, a non-profit that connects grassroots organizers with politicians to prioritize solutions for addiction recovery.

Demi also suggested fans who are struggling with addiction call 1-800-662-HELP, which is the treatment help line for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

