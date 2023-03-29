Demi Lovato reportedly “living a very healthy lifestyle” after committing to sobriety

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Demi Lovato is reportedly focusing on living a healthy and sober lifestyle following their overdose in 2018.

A source claiming to be close to the singer tells ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, “Demi is doing great. She’s sober and living a very healthy lifestyle. She’s surrounding herself with like-minded people that want her to stay that way and continue to support her positive choices.”

“Demi goes to therapy, works out, eats clean, and does things that make her happy,” the insider spilled. “She hikes, writes music, and is very in tune with herself in general.”

Demi has made “herself a priority and has a very close-knit support system that she leans on,” per the spy.

Part of the singer’s pack is their boyfriend, ﻿Canadian musician Jordan Lutes, aka Jute$﻿. The two have been an item since August 2022. The insider assured, “They’re very in love and just enjoying their time together … Her friends and family think Demi and Jute$ make a good match and couple.”﻿

Jute$ reportedly “wants what’s best for her and everyone sees that.”

Demi sweetly celebrated their boyfriend’s birthday on Tuesday, writing in part, “I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self. I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true.”

Prior to committing to total sobriety, Demi had been living the “California sober” lifestyle, as explained in their March 2021 documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

The singer said back then they cut out everything except alcohol and marijuana, which they’d have in moderation — but they changed their mind a few months later. Demi announced on their Instagram Story that December, “sober sober is the only way to be.”

