Demi Lovato says broken engagement helped her understand her sexuality: "I could live my truth"

Demi Lovato says something positive came out of her broken engagement to Max Ehrich last year.

In a new cover story with Glamour, the 28-year-old credits the failed relationship with helping her to better understand her sexuality.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Demi tells the mag. “This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

As for how she identifies, the singer says she’s not quite ready to announce that publicly.

“I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am,” she says. “I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

Demi does admit that she feels “too queer” to be with a cis man. “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more,’” she says. “It felt better. It felt right.”

Demi’s upcoming YouTube documentary Dancing with the Devil, which documents her breakup with Max and also reveals details about her 2018 overdose, debuts March 23.

