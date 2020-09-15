Demi Lovato says she's "definitely not" wearing a white dress at her wedding

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wedding bells are ringing for Demi Lovato, who announced her engagement to fiancé Max Ehrich in July. In a new interview with Pop Crush, the “OK Not To Be OK” singer revealed that she’s breaking from tradition for her big day.

“I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration,” Demi carefully teased in the Monday interview. “I don’t wanna give it away, but it’s definitely not a white dress.”

While thinking about what to wear is one of the easier aspects of planning a wedding, the singer explained that some very big decisions are currently giving her pause.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Demi acknowledged that things can change at a moment’s notice. Not only that, but she doesn’t want her carefully planned wedding to be spoiled by the paparazzi — something that almost happened to Bindi Iriwin.

“On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him,” Demi explained. “On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration.”

However, she noted, “I can’t do [a big wedding] until the pandemic’s over ’cause it’s not safe.”

That’s left her and Ehrich weighing their options. Lovato admitted, “It’s like, do we do that [elope] in the meantime and do that [big wedding celebration] later? It’s all this planning.”

By Megan Stone

