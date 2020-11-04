Demi Lovato says she's "disappointed" but "not losing hope" in election results

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The votes are still being counted in the presidential election, but Demi Lovato is sharing her feelings on the way things are going so far.

The singer, who has publicly supported Joe Biden and last month released the politically charged song “Commander in Chief,” tweeted Wednesday that she’s “disappointed” but “not losing hope.”

“Kind of terribly sad how close this election was,” she wrote. “After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly.”

Demi added, “I’m not losing hope. My faith is strong. Just very disappointed at how close this is. Like…. really y’all?”

In her song “Commander in Chief,” Demi implores President Donald Trump to consider the deep divide rocking the nation and to acknowledge the pain and outrage felt by voters nationwide “while you line your pockets deep.”

When some fans criticized her for taking a political stance with the song, she responded, “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that…I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

