Demi Lovato to host Facebook Watch special in honor of Coming Out Day

Facebook Watch/Scout Productions

Demi Lovato is teaming up with Queer Eye star Tan France to host the new Facebook Watch special Coming Out 2020, in celebration of Coming Out Day.

The one-hour special, airing Friday, October 9, will feature coming out stories from within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as offer support and inspiration for those who may be in the process of coming out or not yet ready to come out.

Demi and Tan will be joined on the special by LGBTQ+ activists, allies and entertainers, including Pose star Angelica Ross, Younger’s Nico Tortorella, Ruby Rose, Trixie Mattel and Tyler Oakley.

“Coming out is a journey that is different for everybody, but Tan France and I are here to make sure those on the journey know they are not alone,” Demi wrote on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, Demi told Andy Cohen on his radio show about the moment she came out as bisexual to her parents.

“I’m still figuring [my sexuality] out,” Demi said. “I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017. It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive.”

Coming Out Day takes place on Sunday, October 11.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.