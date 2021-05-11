Demi Lovato to host new unscripted series about UFOs for Peacock

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

This past October, Demi Lovato surprised fans by encouraging them to contact extraterrestrial life. Now, she’s taking her passion for E.T.s to the new streaming service Peacock.

Variety reports that the singer will host Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a limited unscripted series about UFOs. In the series, Demi, her skeptical friend Matthew and her sister Dallas will consult with experts as they “investigate eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at UFO hot spots.”

The show is set to run for four episodes, and Demi will executive-produce as well as star. It’s the latest TV project for the “Dancing with the Devil” singer, who is also starring in and executive-producing a comedy for NBC called Hungry, about a food-issues recovery group.

Last year, Demi said she’d been hanging out with UFO expert Dr. Steven Greer at Joshua Tree, California, where she claims she “witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me.”

She also wrote that if only 1% of the world’s population could “make contact” with aliens, that would “force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us.”

