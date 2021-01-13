Demi Lovato will share details of 2018 overdose in YouTube docu-series, 'Dancing with the Devil'

OBB Media

Demi Lovato will be opening up about the details of her 2018 overdose for the first time in a revealing new docu-series for YouTube Originals.

The singer announced Wednesday that Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will begin streaming for free on her YouTube channel March 23.

“There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right,” Demi writes on Instagram. “Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years.”

According to a press release, the series will provide “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Demi says in a statement. “For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

Dancing with the Devil follows up Demi’s 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

By Andrea Tuccillo

