Demi Lovato’s comedy series, ‘Hungry,’ gets a pilot pickup at NBC

Demi Lovato’s new TV project has officially received a series pilot order from NBC, according to Variety.

The scripted comedy, titled Hungry, initially received a so-called ‘put pilot’ commitment from the network back in January, meaning it wasn’t a lock that the show would lead to a series.

Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and how they help each other along the way. The “Dancing with the Devil” singer, who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, will also be an executive producer on the project, alongside Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects.

This will be Demi’s first regular television role in over 10 years. Prior to Hungry, she starred in Disney Channel’s Sonny with a Chance for two seasons from 2009-2011. Most recently, she had a guest-starring stint on Will & Grace, a role in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and was the subject of the YouTube documentary Dancing with the Devil.

