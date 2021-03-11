Demi Lovato's docuseries will blow people away, says director

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato will leave no stone unturned in her upcoming YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dance with the Devil.

Director Michael D. Ratner, told E! News that fans will be shocked by the four-part series — even those who think they know the 28-year-old “Confident” singer like the back of their hand.

“[There’s] a lot that her fans don’t know,” he teased.

“I think she has been really open,” the director furthered. “We live in a society where our access to celebrities has never been more direct. But, I think that there are a lot of things happening in her life that she has to be ready to share, and she’s finally using this platform, her platform, the documentary, to share them.”

“You’re hard pressed to find a few minute pocket where there isn’t some revelation, and raw honesty,” Ratner added. “I think her fans are gonna be pretty blown away and learn a lot.”

The director also shared Demi’s “intense” reaction when she saw the series in full, especially when a particular performance from 2018 came on the screen.

“We watched it and, about 10 seconds in, she paused it,” he said. “We were in a theater and she paused it and she started breaking down.”

“I think it brought back so many emotions,” explained Ratner. “I don’t think it was necessarily the concert itself, it just transported her and it’s heavy.”

When asked how he’d classify the four-part series, the director stated, “I don’t think this should be thought of a music documentary. I think it is fair to say that this is a human documentary that lives in the world of music.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 16 on SXSW before moving to YouTube on March 23.

By Megan Stone

