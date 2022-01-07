Did Charlie Puth shade Billie Eilish on TikTok?

ABC/Randy Holmes

Charlie Puth may have opened up a can of worms after participating in the latest TikTok challenge, where people are asked to name a beloved singer that they can’t stand. The “Attention” singer seemingly has no love for Billie Eilish.

Charlie didn’t say who he disliked outright, but he did leave enough context clues that have some fans believing he’s shading the Grammy winner. The video starts with him beatboxing before he dramatically says, “I have my Invisalign in. I wonder what note that is.” He then rolls his eyes and resumes beatboxing.

It didn’t take long for speculation to begin in the comments to Charlie’s post. You may recall that Billie is known for using an Invisalign, which is an alternative to metal braces. In the song “!!!!!!!,” which is the opening track of Billie’s debut studio album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?, Billie introduces the album and says she spit out her clear aligners. In addition, her brother FINNEAS told Vulture that Billie has to take out her Invisalign because it makes her sing with a lisp.

Charlie has yet to clarify who he referenced in his TikTok video.

