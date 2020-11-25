Did Kelly Clarkson just hint at a reason for her divorce?

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

On her talk show Tuesday, Kelly Clarkson talked about some of the lessons she’s learned this year, and one of those lessons might provide a hint as to why she and Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years, split up in 2020.

Asked to complete the phrase, “I’m grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about…”, Kelly said “Myself,” and then went to explain to viewers, “Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself.”

She then noted that her mother always told her, “you are who you surround yourself with,” and went on to elaborate: “You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

“People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well, that means they’re bad,'” she continued. “Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s okay.”

She added, “Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

Kelly filed for divorce in June from Brandon, with whom she shares two children, plus his two kids from his previous relationship. In the season premiere of her show, Kelly said that despite her usual transparency, she felt she couldn’t be completely open with her viewers about her divorce because she wanted to protect her children, who are her first priority.

However, in an interview, she did allow that the divorce is “the worst thing ever, you know, for everyone involved.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.