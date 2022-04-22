Diddy to host and executive-produce the ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

NBC

Sean “Diddy” Combs is hosting and executive-producing this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

His involvement in the ceremony comes 25 years after he won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his album No Way Out. The music mogul last appeared on the BBMAs stage in 2017, when he made a surprise appearance to commemorate The Notorious B.I.G.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” Diddy says in a statement. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The BBMAs air live from Las Vegas Sunday, May 15 at 8 P.M. ET / 5 P.M. PT on NBC. As previously reported, Mary J. Blige will be honored with the Icon Award. Burna Boy, Latto and Megan Thee Stallion are among the performers.

