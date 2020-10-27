Diplo speaks out on 19-year-old TikTok star living with him

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

After facing criticism from fans, Diplo and Quenlin Blackwell are setting the record straight regarding their friendship and living arrangements and — spoiler alert — there’s no funny business happening there.

In a recent TikTok, Blackwell, 19, revealed that she resides in the 41-year-old DJ’s home, which left many concerned. But, according to her, there’s nothing to be worried about.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, she explained, “I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year. I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.”

The social media star added that she and Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, are rarely ever together in the home.

“He’s barely in LA bc he’s so busy. Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad.. nothing more,” Blackwell concluded.

Likewise, Diplo also took to Twitter to defend himself and further explain that situation, writing, “OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building.”

“Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us,” he shared.

And when a fan asked, “What do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, quick,” Diplo responded, “We made music together.”

By Danielle Long

