Dixie D’Amelio releases debut album, ‘a letter to me’

Lindsey Ruth/HITCO

Reality star and singer Dixie D’Amelio, aka Dixie, is out with her debut album.

a letter to me features 15 tracks, including Dixie’s Gold single “Be Happy” and her song “Wild.” In a statement, she says, “This is deeply personal to me because it not only shows my growth professionally and musically, but I really wanted it to represent past and present experiences that haven’t been the easiest to overcome for me.”

She adds, “I’m excited for fans and listeners to hear it because I think they’ll all be able to find ways to connect to the songs and the lyrics.”

A video for the album’s title track is out now, and there are lyric videos available for all the songs on the album, as well.

Later this month, Dixie is going on tour with Big Time Rush, a trek that will find her performing at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on June 30.

