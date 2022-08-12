Do yoga and meditate alongside Dua Lipa with her new summer (mini)series

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Dua Lipa is getting ready to bid goodbye to summer with a new, three-part series for her At Your Service podcast.

Dua unleashed the “Summer (Mini)Series,” which will tide fans over between the recently wrapped first season and upcoming second season of her mindful podcast series. The mini arc allows the Grammy winner to let fans in on the go-to activities she uses to stay calm and rejuvenate.

The first of three episodes is a 30-minute yoga flow class with her yoga teacher, which you can tune into now on YouTube. Fans of all experience levels can join Dua on this guided yoga session.

So, what will the next two episodes be about? The second installment will contain a 10-minute guided meditation session, while the third will be a cooking class, where the “Levitating” singer will share her famous roast chicken recipe.

“I thought to do a little experiment in the meantime and launch a 3-part summer series of unique episodes,” she explained on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you to try it for yourself wherever you are this month!”

Dua’s ﻿At Your Service﻿ podcast is an expansion of her newsletter.

