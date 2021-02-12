Documentary on The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance coming to Showtime

If you want to know how The Weeknd‘s big Super Bowl halftime performance came together, Showtime is here for you.

Later this year, the cable channel will air a documentary called The Show, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the months of work that went into creating this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a statement, a Pepsi exec promises the doc will take “fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year — with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic.”

“I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams,” he adds.

There’s no airdate yet for the doc.

In other Weeknd news, he’s sold nearly a million tickets to his upcoming 2022 After Hours world tour so far, and has plans to add dates in Australia, South America, Mexico and Southeast Asia “due to overwhelming demand.”

By Andrea Dresdale

