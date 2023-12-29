Doechii’s party-filled ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ performance closes out her breakthrough 2023

Disney/JC Olivera

Doechii‘s breakout year that has been 2023 includes a list of accomplishments that have blasted her to the top of music “favorite” lists. She made her Hot 100 debut with her viral hit “What It Is (Block Boy),” touched the BET Awards’ and other stages for the first time and opened up for Beyoncé‘s history-making Renaissance World Tour.

She’ll close out the year in a big way with an appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 on ABC, and she tells ABC Audio her performance is the icing on top of her sweet 2023.

“I think that this show represents class, elegance and it just is such a great way to bring in the new year,” Doechii said during rehearsals for the big show. “I love it. I feel, like, so welcome and home here.”

Like she does with many of her other musical performances, the singer says she plans on having a party onstage during her set as part of the Hollywood portion of the show, where she’ll play “What It Is” and “Persuasive.”

Reflecting on the last 12 months, Doechii says her year in music was “all about service.”

“For me, it was about nonstop working and really being there and showing up for my fans. I’ve been on tour and collaborated with so many wonderful artists and my hit single is just skyrocketing and I’m super proud of myself.”

As for what’s to come in 2024: “I just want to work harder than this year, be even more booked.”

“I think the next five years of my life are about my fans and showing up for them and building that core audience and molding myself into a hardworking star.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.