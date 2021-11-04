Does Ed Sheeran’s new tattoo reveal how many kids he wants?

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans believe Ed Sheeran found a not-so-subtle but perfectly on-brand way of telling the world just how many kids he plans on having. Thanks to a new tattoo on the “Shivers” singer’s back, fans firmly believe he is aiming for a family of six.

Sheeran, who is married to Cherry Seaborn and is the father of their 1-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, recently got his little one’s footprints tattooed as a framed picture on the back of his right shoulder.

However, as seen in his new “Overpass Graffiti” music video, fans noted that there are three additional empty picture frames also inked onto his back — leaving many to believe they are reserved for three more sets of tiny footprints.

According to British publication The Sun, their assumptions are correct. A source close to the Grammy-winning singer spilled, “Ed’s new tattoos represent the four children he hopes to have. He has Lyra’s footprints in one and is saving the other spaces for the three more kids he wants.”

Sheeran backed up the source’s intel and recently told the outlet that, while he would “love more kids,” he will defer to his bride because “it’s her body.”

He also proved that he’s Seaborn’s biggest fan when revealing why he is so “proud” and “in awe” of her.

“She did a whole Cambridge degree which she started two weeks before giving birth, new baby, and I went to her graduation three days ago at Jesus College and people were saying like, ‘How did she do this with a baby?,'” he laughed.

Ed and Cherry wed in a secret ceremony in 2018 and welcomed Lyra in August 2020.

