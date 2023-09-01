Doja Cat confronts her “Demons” with help from Christina Ricci

Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Doja Cat tapped an icon of spookiness for the video for her new song, “Demons”: Wednesday Addams.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in The Addams Family films and also appeared in the Netflix series Wednesday as a teacher at Nevermore Academy, stars in the new video, released on Friday.

In the video, co-directed by Doja, Ricci plays a mom who’s being terrorized in her house by Doja, who’s dressed as a black demon with horns and a tail, red eyes and fangs. We also see Doja out of makeup, sitting in a bathtub and sitting in the attic, surrounded by goats, as she types the song’s lyrics on an old-fashioned typewriter.

After one Doja demon turns into multiple demons, and plates start flying out of kitchen cabinets and fires break out, Christina grabs her kids, throws them in the car and drives away.

“Demons” is another track from Doja’s upcoming album, Scarlet, following “Paint the Town Red” and “Attention.” The album is due out September 22.

Doja will perform at the MTV VMAs on September 12. Her Scarlet Tour, with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii, starts on Halloween in San Francisco.

