Doja Cat embraces the power of rock in new Taco Bell Super Bowl ad

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

What happens when you mix Doja Cat with a Courtney Love song? You get Taco Bell’s next Super Bowl ad. The Grammy nominee takes on Hole‘s haunting rock tune “Celebrity Skin” for the advertisement and fully flexes her vocal prowess on the cover.

The ad, which is streaming now on YouTube, finds Doja stuck in a school for clowns that’s constantly bombarded by an announcement that “the ice cream machine is still broken” — a thinly veiled shot at Taco Bell’s fast food rival McDonald’s. Doja and her fellow clowns soon find an escape from the monotony, which is soundtracked by her version of “Celebrity Skin.”

Taco Bell also released a behind-the-scenes video that features clips of Doja recording her take on the 1998 hit and of her goofing off on set, as well as portions of the advertisement. While the video contains her cover in full, it is set to be officially released this Friday.

Those familiar with the track may notice some of the lyrics are different in this updated version, and that’s because they were “reworked in partnership” with Love, according to a press release.

The Super Bowl and it’s impressive lineup of star-powered commercials airs this Sunday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.