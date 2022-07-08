Doja Cat is “disappointed” that ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp exposed her crush on Joseph Quinn

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Doja Cat isn’t mad — just “disappointed” — that Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shared their private messages in what was intended to be a funny video about her crush on Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy winner went live on TikTok Thursday to give the 17-year-old actor the benefit of the doubt. “When you’re that young, you make mistakes,” she said, according to a fan-recorded video. “I’m trying to be fair. You do dumb s***, you say dumb s***, you f***ing f*** up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f*** ups so I don’t f*** up again.”

Although she told her fans to “be chill” about the incident, that didn’t stop Doja from explaining why Schnapp was out of line, saying, “Noah… went and posted a private conversation between me and him [and that] is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack.”

“That’s like borderline snake s***. That’s like… weasel s***,” she added, but insisted she doesn’t think this one misstep “encapsulates his entire personality.”

Doja also shouldered some of the blame by admitting, “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

“I didn’t tell him not to post it because you don’t expect people to do that because it’s not normal to do that,” Doja added.

The singer honed in on the “intention” behind Schnapp sharing their private conåversation, saying he did that in an attempt to be funny since Doja’s crush on Quinn is a meme.

“I’m bummed. I’m disappointed,” she closed but insisted she isn’t “embarrassed” by what happened because “it’s not that deep.”

