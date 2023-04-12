Doja Cat reacts to losing blue checkmark on Twitter

Rich Polk/NBC

Doja Cat no longer has a blue checkmark on Twitter — and she had quite the response when one fan pointed it out.

On Tuesday, after a fan said “its over” in response to the missing verification, the “Streets” singer replied, “only fans have blue ticks.”

“Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser,” Doja added in a following tweet. “And that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Before being acquired by Elon Musk, Twitter granted blue checkmarks to verified entities such as companies, celebrities, journalists, and others so that users could decipher between fraudulent and authentic accounts.

Now the program, called Twitter Blue, is “an opt-in, paid subscription,” where users can pay $8 a month to have the coveted tick, according to the company. Any legacy accounts that choose not to pay forfeit their checkmark.

