Doja Cat releases interactive new music video for “Woman”

David LaChapelle

New music Friday continues with Doja Cat, who gave her single, “Woman,” a music video makeover that once again takes us back to Planet Her.

The sultry video follows a queen, played by Teyana Taylor, and her generals seducing the men who want to steal her crown. The creation is rich with colorful visuals and killer choreography, which fans have come to expect with Doja’s work. However, this goes a little further than just serving as a piece of eye candy. The “Woman” music video is also interactive and urges her fans to take a crack at coding.

Doja teamed with Girls Who Code to create the DojaCode, which fans can use to unlock exclusive content in the music video. Girls Who Code claim this is “the first ever codable music video” out there and are looking forward to seeing how fans “control the story using code.”

Doja was also excited about the partnership and said in a statement, “I am so excited that Girls Who Code has partnered with me to make my ‘Woman’ music video the world’s first codable music video. Fans all over the world will get to input code via a microsite and unlock some really cool special features. It’s going to be awesome.”

“Woman” is featured on Doja’s Grammy-nominated album, Planet Her.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.