Doja Cat scores major chart milestone with singles from ‘Planet Her’

David LaChapelle

The success of Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, has allowed her to notch a big chart milestone.

According to her record company, Doja is now the first rapper to have three songs in the top 10 at Top 40 radio, and the second artist overall to do so. Currently, her collaboration with The Weeknd, “You Right” is number six and her duet with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” is number seven, while “Need to Know” has just hit number 10.

It’s just the latest achievement for Doja, who in the past year has been named Best New Artist at the MTV VMAs, the MTV European Music Awards and the American Music Awards. She also hosted the VMAs, released her own makeup line and set the record for highest first-day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.