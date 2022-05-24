Doja Cat speaks on retirement: “I want to disappear for a little bit”

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Doja Cat is still planning on retiring from music, but she hinted in a new interview that her time away will look more like a hiatus than a permanent goodbye.

Speaking to ﻿Elle﻿ in an interview before she was forced to drop out of ﻿The Weeknd﻿’s tour due to tonsil surgery, the Grammy nominee explained, “I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again. I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*** out for a second.”

Doja is already fantasizing about a life post music and revealed, “I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market” — even though she admittedly doesn’t really care about vegetables.

The singer also quipped, “And I want a dog, too,” revealing she is thinking about getting a Chinese crested dog because they are so unique looking. “They look like they’re 90 from age two weeks. They’re like old people,” she joked. “I think it’s beautiful.”

Speaking of her forthcoming album, Doja admitted she hasn’t “started” it because she’s “got a lot going on, but it’s coming up.”

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me,” she continued. “There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

The “Kiss Me More” singer is also thinking about branching out into Hollywood and told the outlet, “I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me.” She also revealed, “My one hidden passion is stand-up … It feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.”

