Doja Cat stars in ‘Grease’-inspired Pepsi ad

Pepsi

Doja Cat is putting her own spin on Grease for a new Pepsi ad.

In the promo for Pepsi’s new Soda Shop flavors, the singer takes on the role of Sandy and sings an updated version of “You’re the One That I Want.” But it’s not Danny Zuko she’s after — it’s his Pepsi.

The new ad is set to air during Sunday’s MTV VMAs, which Doja is hosting. The Pepsi Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors will be available for a limited time only starting on September 20.

