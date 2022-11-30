Doja Cat wants to break beauty (and music) standards by going against them

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LOEWE

Doja Cat is taking a stand against impossible beauty standards by showing fans that they are perfect the way they are.

Speaking with Dazed, the singer admitted she once chased those standards before she shaved off her hair, experimented with wild makeup and embraced her curves.

“Now, to me, beauty is going against it. I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own,” she explained. “For me, it’s more of an ‘Are you happy?’ kind of thing.”

Doja continued, “I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the f*** did I not see it? How did I miss this?'”

This mindset also extends to her music, with Doja teasing her next album’s sound. She praised the ﻿Beastie Boys﻿, calling them “a huge inspiration to me,” and indicated her music could take a page from their book.

“They’ll… hit you with real raw ’90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek,” she expressed. “I want to take some of the beautiful elements of vocal distortion and play those into the music. I don’t know if what I’m doing is going to be pop, but I want to keep that in mind for when I go into the studio.”

Doja continued, “I think what I’ve fallen into is controlled chaos… I’m crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song.”

As for when we will finally get our hands on her next album, the singer cryptically promised, “The album will come and it’ll be its own moment on Earth.”

