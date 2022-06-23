Don’t break into Harry’s House: Singer’s stalker pleads guilty to violating restraining order

A person who was barred from going within 800 feet of Harry Styles in 2019 pleaded guilty on Thursday to violating that restraining order.

The Evening Standard reports that the stalker, Pablo-Diana Orero Tarazaga, forcibly entered Harry’s house — his actual house in London, not his hit album — on February 16.

After breaking in, the stalker, who identifies as bi-gender — meaning that they identify as both male and female — allegedly pushed a woman who was working in the house into a wall and damaged a planter while scuffling with a security guard. In a north London court on Thursday, Orero Tarazaga agreed that they’d violated their restraining order, but denied being violent.

According to the paper, they said, “I declare myself guilty for breaching the restraining order and entering the house but not guilty to the assault.” Orero Tarazaga is being held in a hospital. A trial has been set for August 1, according to the Evening Standard.

