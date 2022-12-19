“Don’t buy it”: Justin Bieber says H&M released new merchandise without his approval

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber is lashing out against clothing retailer H&M, claiming they created a line featuring his name and image without his approval.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer told fans, “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

He followed up with an additional statement, “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

It is unknown what line the singer is referring to, but a search of the clothing retailer shows a new painted canvas tote bag that depicts the singer’s face. The model is wearing a white sweater with Justin’s image on the front.

The online store also lists an oversized pink hoodie that has lyrics “I miss you more than life” from Justin’s “Ghost” printed on the front.

A further search of his name didn’t yield more results. One of Justin’s fan accounts did obtain images of the alleged collection and shared them to their personal Instagram.

Justin reacted to the fan’s photo collection that showed hoodies, tees, bags, cellphone covers and charms in the comment section, doubling down on his claim that he didn’t sign off on the new line. “When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch [shaking my head],” he commented.

﻿Forbes ﻿reached out to the Swedish retailer, which denies any wrongdoing. A representative told the outlet the company “followed proper approval procedures” before releasing its latest line.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.