Don't get Taylor Swift anything for her birthday: She's good, thanks to Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift‘s 31st birthday is on Sunday, but according to the superstar singer, she doesn’t want any presents this year — or ever again, actually.

She made that declaration in reaction to a story in Billboard about country music icon Dolly Parton receiving the Hitmaker award Thursday night at Billboard’s Women in Music awards. In her acceptance speech, Dolly acknowledged “all of the wonderful women in show business that write all of these wonderful songs.”

Dolly went on to mention a number of writers, including fellow country icon Loretta Lynn, and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile. She then added, “And this day in time, of course, Taylor Swift, she’s just right up there, probably number one.”

Retweeting the story, Taylor wrote, ‘I need nothing else for my birthday this year. Or any other year. Ever. This is it. I love you Dolly.”

Dolly then responded, “You deserve all of the acclaim you’ve received as an incredible songwriter and woman in this industry. Congrats on your new album!”

Guess we’ll just return this PS5, then….

By Andrea Dresdale

