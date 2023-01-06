Don’t make any “Snap” decisions about the sound of Rosa Linn’s debut album

Rosa Linn on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ Oct. 2022; Terence Patrick Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Music identification app Shazam has predicted that Rosa Linn is poised for a “global breakthrough” in 2023, thanks to the worldwide success of her hit song “Snap.” Rosa is working on her debut right now, but if you think it’s going to consist of a bunch of songs that sound like “Snap,” well, you’re wrong.

“Nope,” laughed Rosa when ABC Audio asked her if “Snap” is representative of the rest of her music. “It’s funny because I wrote ‘Snap’ after listening to a lot of Mumford & Sons — one specific album, Delta. And I … wrote “Snap” and it turned out great … [but] now I think everyone expects this folky, country-ish vibe, but it’s not really me.”

“I’m more, like, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, U2, Sting, y’know?” Rosa continued. However, she doesn’t want to confuse fans who check out her debut album and think a completely different artist made it.

“Of course, I will make sure that all the fans of ‘Snap’ don’t get, like, completely surprised, being like, “This is Rosa Linn?’ You know what I’m saying?” the Armenian singer noted. “I need to kinda, like, find a balance and slowly transform who I really want to be and how [I want] to sound.”

So far, there’s no timeline for Rosa’s album. After her breakthrough 2022, which saw her perform on Eurovision, go viral on TikTok and make her U.S. TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she’ll spend part of 2023 opening for Sheeran on the North American leg of his Mathematics tour.

