Don’t say he didn’t warn you: Lil Nas X confirms next video is not for kids

Lil Nas X is giving everyone fair warning this time: his next video is not for kids.

The singer, who’s gearing up to release his new single, “Industry Baby,” warned parents on Twitter Tuesday: “Saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS!”

Lil Nas’ debut song, “Old Town Road,” was a hit with kids and adults alike, so some parents were shocked when the singer later released his decidedly more adult video for the sexually charged song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

He previously hit back at critics on Twitter, writing, “i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

“Industry Baby” is set to drop Friday. Lil Nas teased the Kanye West-produced track Monday with a video spoofing the Nike lawsuit over his Satan Shoes.

