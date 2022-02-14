Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg get the crowd hype in Super Bowl Halftime Show, Eminem takes a knee

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was not only a star-studded event, it made history as the first time that rap was at the forefront of the entertainment.

Dr. Dre set things off as he rose from an all-white platform while the intro to his classic hit “The Next Episode” filled the stadium. Snoop Dogg joined him shortly after and the two headliners got the crowd hype.

The duo also performed 2Pac‘s record “California Love” before handing the performance over to surprise guest 50 Cent, who rapped his debut single “In Da Club” while hanging upside down from the ceiling.

After 50, the Queen of Hip-Hip/Soul, Mary J. Blige took center stage to sing her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Next up, was Kendrick Lamar, who performed his records “M.A.A.D. City” and “Alright, before transitioning to Eminem‘s explosive entrance. Em performed his Academy Award-winning track “Lose Yourself” and ended his performance by taking a knee, a move Colin Kapernick used to protest police brutality against the Black community.

After Em, it was time for a full circle moment, which saw Dre and Snoop hit the stage one more time to perform “Still D.R.E.” as the previous artists joined them for a final bow.

The entire Halftime Show was a celebration of LA, an homage to Dre, his career, and the many careers he had a hand in building.

And to make the deal even sweeter, the LA Rams became the Super Bowl 56 champs, winning 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

