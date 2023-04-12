Dream singer Melissa Schuman sues Backstreet’s Nick Carter for sexual assault

izuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, who has accused Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter of sexual assault in the past, has filed a lawsuit against him.

Schuman first spoke out about the alleged 2003 incident in 2017, but at the time, the statute of limitations had run out. But in January 2023, California passed the Sexual Abuse and Coverup Accountability Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations.

Schuman claims that in 2003, Nick, with whom she was making a movie at the time, invited her over to his house, plied her with drug-laced alcohol and forced himself on her. She claims Nick and his associates engaged in “an organized attempt to intimidate, blame, harass and discredit Plaintiff and her allegations of sexual assault in the court of public opinion.”

She also alleges she recorded a duet with Nick under the guise of the song being for a movie soundtrack, but it was later used by Nick after Schuman went public to prove that he “was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Finally, Schuman’s complaint notes that, in an attempt to “intimidate and blame” her, Nick recently sued her, alleging Schuman had conspired with the other woman who sued Nick for assault to extort and defame him. That woman, Shannon Ruth, sued Nick last year, saying he’d assaulted her in 2001.

In response, Nick’s attorney said in a statement, “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 – and it still is.”

The statement continues, “A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800- 656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

