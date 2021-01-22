"Drivers License" drama: Sabrina Carpenter fuels rumors with new song "Skin"

The “Drivers License” drama continues.

There’s been heavy speculation that Olivia Rodrigo’s number-one song is about a love triangle between Olivia, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter. Fans believe the “blonde girl” Olivia references in the song is Sabrina.

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about,” Olivia, 17, sings on the track.

Now, Sabrina has released a song of her own called “Skin,” seemingly addressing those rumors and “telling her side.”

“Maybe you didn’t mean it/Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” the 21-year-old sings.

She goes on to sing, “You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine/I wish you knew that even you can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Sabrina adds another possible reference in the bridge, where she sings, “Don’t drive yourself insane/It won’t always be this way.”

For her part, Olivia previously told Billboard she thinks who she wrote “Drivers License” about is the “least important part of the song.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

