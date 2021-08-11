Dua Lipa and Elton John team for new mash-up single “Cold Heart”

David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Dua Lipa and Elton John seem to have become BFFs, so maybe it’s no surprise that they’re now releasing a joint single.

The rock legend appeared at Dua’s Studio 2054 livestream special in November of 2020, and then she performed at his Oscar party this past April. Now, the two have teamed up for a song called “Cold Heart,” which will be out on Friday.

“Cold Heart” isn’t exactly a new song, though: It’s a dance remix created by the Australian dance act Pnau. It features Dua singing lines from Elton’s 1972 classic “Rocket Man,” and Elton singing lines from his 1990 hit “Sacrifice.”

In a snippet posted online, we hear Elton sing, “Cold, cold heart/ Hard done by you/ Some things look better, baby/ Just passing through,” and then Dua comes in with, “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time/ ’til touchdown brings me ’round again to find.”

Elton writes on Instagram, “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

This isn’t the first time Pnau has remixed Elton: Back in 2012, they did an entire album called Good Morning to the Night, where all the songs were made up of samples of Elton’s past hits, mashed up into completely new songs.

It’s not clear if “Cold Heart” is a one-off, or part of a second collection of Elton remixes by Pnau.

