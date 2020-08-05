Dua Lipa announces star-studded remix album "Club Future Nostalgia"

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Less than five months after the release of her “Future Nostalgia” album, Dua Lipa has announced another one is on the way.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the English singer revealed that she will be releasing the star-studded “Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album” on August 21. Dua enlisted the help of some of the biggest names in music for the collaboration record including Madonna, Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani, and DJ’s The Blessed Madonna and Mark Ronson.

And those are just some of the few she named.

In her social media post, the 24-year-old singer promised, “MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!!”

Although the album is set to be released on August 21, Dua Lipa plans on releasing two of the tracks ahead of time. “Levitating” featuring Missy and Madonna and “Physical” featuring Stefani will be released on August 14.

By Danielle Long

